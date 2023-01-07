Hallander (undisclosed) was released from hospital Saturday after he was stretchered off the ice in AHL action Friday night.

Hallander was injured late in the third period in a game against Charlotte. He went down against the boards and taken to hospital, where he was examined and released to go home. There was 1:12 remaining in the contest and was called a final at that time. Hallander has eight goals and 25 points in 26 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season.