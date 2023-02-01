Hallander returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's lineup Wednesday, Taylor Haase of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Hallander was injured in early January and required hospitalization for the injury. The 22-year-old's fairly quick return to the farm team's lineup is an encouraging sign, though he's probably not in line for a promotion to the NHL in the near future. The winger has 25 points through 26 games, ranking fourth in scoring for the Baby Pens despite his nearly month-long absence.