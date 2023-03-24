Hallander was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.
With Jason Zucker (undisclosed) and Jake Guentzel (undisclosed) both game-time decisions going into Thursday's contest against Dallas, Hallander was summoned from the AHL. Ultimately, Guentzel and Zucker ended up in the lineup, so Hallander is swiftly returning to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he has 11 goals and 33 points in 40 appearances this season.
