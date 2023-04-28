Hallander signed a five-year contract with Timra of the Swedish League on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Hallander was selected in the second round -- 58th overall -- of the 2018 Draft by the Penguins. He has spent most of the last two seasons with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, playing three games at the NHL level. He had 25 goals and 36 assists in 104 AHL contests and will return back to his native Sweden. Hallander is a restricted free agent and the Penguins can retain his NHL rights by offering him a qualifying offer.