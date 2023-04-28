Hallander signed a five-year contract with Timra of the Swedish League on Friday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Hallander was selected in the second round -- 58th overall -- of the 2018 Draft by the Penguins. He has spent most of the last two seasons with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, playing three games at the NHL level. He had 25 goals and 36 assists in 104 AHL contests and will return back to his native Sweden. Hallander is a restricted free agent and the Penguins can retain his NHL rights by offering him a qualifying offer.
More News
-
Penguins' Filip Hallander: Sent back to AHL•
-
Penguins' Filip Hallander: Promoted by Penguins•
-
Penguins' Filip Hallander: Returns to minor-league lineup•
-
Penguins' Filip Hallander: Released from hospital•
-
Penguins' Filip Hallander: Suffers injury Friday•
-
Penguins' Filip Hallander: Returns to AHL•