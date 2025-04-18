site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: penguins-filip-kral-back-in-ahl | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Penguins' Filip Kral: Back in AHL
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kral was returned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Kral was a healthy scratch in both games this week with the Penguins. The 25-year-old had seven goals and 22 helpers over 59 AHL games before his recall.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Hockey Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Janet Eagleson
• 6 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 6 min read
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read