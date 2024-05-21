Kral inked a one-year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

The Maple Leafs originally drafted Kral under now-Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, so his addition to the organization shouldn't be a complete surprise. The 24-year-old defenseman spent last season playing overseas with Finnish club the Pelicans. In his 46 contests, Kral notched five goals and 32 assists. He struggled to show that level of offensive upside in previous AHL stints, so fantasy players probably don't need to jump on Kral even in dynasty formats.