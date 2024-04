Larsson signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Penguins on Monday.

Larsson was a sixth-round pick by Detroit in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft and appeared in just seven AHL contests. This season, he logged a strong .920 save percentage and 1.93 GAA in 28 games with Leksands of the SHL. He should fill a depth role in Pittsburgh's organization for the next two years.