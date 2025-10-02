Larsson was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Larsson probably sits fifth on the Penguins' goaltending depth chart behind both Joel Blomqvist (lower body) and Sergei Murashov. Even with Blomqvist dealing with an injury, Larsson could find himself down with ECHL Wheeling for the upcoming campaign. Given how far away Larsson is from the NHL, he figures to be a non-factor in fantasy contests.