Lindberg agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Finnish club SaiPa on Friday.

Lindberg made 31 appearances for TPS last season in which he posted a 2.54 GAA and .883 save percentage. While the Penguins still hold the netminder's NHL rights, this new contract is likely an indication that the 25-year-old backstop won't be making a return to North America any time soon.