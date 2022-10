Lindberg was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

With Tristan Jarry (illness) out, Lindberg will dress for Monday's preseason contest against Detroit. The 23-year-old posted a 2.76 GAA in seven AHL appearances last season. Assuming Jarry and Casey DeSmith are healthy to begin the year, Lindberg will head back down to the minors.