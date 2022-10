Lindberg was sent back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, according to the Penguins' website.

Lindberg played one preseason game with the Penguins, turning aside 14 of 15 shots against the Blue Jackets on Sept. 25. The 23-year-old netminder will likely spend most, if not all, of the 2022-23 season with the Baby Pens.