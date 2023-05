Lindberg has signed a two-year contract with TPS in the SM-liiga, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lindberg was 6-11-1 with a 3.13 GAA and .896 save percentage with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2022-23. Lindberg was drafted by Minnesota in the seventh round in 2019, but never signed and the Penguins eventually inked him to a contract after he finished his career at UMass-Amherst in 2021.