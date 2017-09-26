Corrado was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athleticreports.

Considering what the Pens gave up to bring in Corrado -- Eric Fehr, Steve Oleksy and a fourth-round pick -- fans will no doubt be disappointed to see he was unable to earn a spot on the 23-man roster. The 24-year-old heads back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he registered one goal and three helpers last season.