Penguins' Frank Corrado: Hits waiver wire
Corrado was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athleticreports.
Considering what the Pens gave up to bring in Corrado -- Eric Fehr, Steve Oleksy and a fourth-round pick -- fans will no doubt be disappointed to see he was unable to earn a spot on the 23-man roster. The 24-year-old heads back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, where he registered one goal and three helpers last season.
More News
-
Penguins' Frank Corrado: Will stay with Pens•
-
Penguins' Frank Corrado: Receives qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Frank Corrado: Headed back to AHL•
-
Penguins' Frank Corrado: Recalled from AHL•
-
Penguins' Frank Corrado: Gets shipped to Pittsburgh•
-
Maple Leafs' Frank Corrado: Lands on waiver wire Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...