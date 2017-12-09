Corrado was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The depth defender will swap places with Kevin Czuczman, who hasn't appeared in an NHL game since he was a member of the Panthers in the 2013-14 campaign. As such, you can safely avoid both players in the fantasy arena.

