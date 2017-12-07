Corrado was called up from AHL Wilkes/Barre-Scranton on Thursday.

Corrado's promotion comes as Justin Schultz (lower body) was placed on injured reserve. The 24-year-old Corrado will be making his second stint in the NHL this season, having previously appeared in three games in early November. The Toronto native will likely spend most of his time watching from the press box, but could certainly challenge Ian Cole or Chad Ruhwedel for ice time.