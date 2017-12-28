Corrado was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

With Kris Letang (lower body), Justin Schultz (lower body) and now Chad Ruhwedel (undisclosed) all dealing with injuries, Corrado could get a look on the blue line ahead of Friday's clash with Carolina. The 24-year-old may still find himself watching from the press box, however, as neither Letang or Ruhwedel has been officially ruled out against the Hurricanes.