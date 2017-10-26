Corrado was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday.

Corrado spent the bulk of the 2016-17 campaign in the minors, but offers the most NHL experience (71 games) of the Baby Pens blueliners who could have been promoted. Coach Mike Sullivan will be choosing between the 24-year-old and Zach Trotman for the third-pairing role against the Jets on Thursday.