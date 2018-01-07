Corrado cleared waivers Sunday and was re-assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

Part of the move to send Corrado to minors was due to the fact that the Penguins have a five-day rest period following Sunday's game against the Bruins. It also signals that either Brian Dumoulin (concussion) or Chad Ruhwedel (upper body) will be ready.

