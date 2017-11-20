Corrado was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday.

Corrado's demotion likely is intended to get him some ice time considering he has been a healthy scratch in six straight games. However, factoring in the timing of the move -- the Baby Pens aren't in action until Wednesday -- it could be an indication that Carter Rowney (concussion) is nearing a return. Barring injuries, the 24-year-old Corrado is unlikely to earn regular minutes with the Pens any time soon and will probably spend the majority of the year in the minors.

