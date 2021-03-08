Gaudreau was elevated to the taxi squad Monday.
Gaudreau comes into the taxi squad in a swap for Josh Currie, who was sent down to the minors in a corresponding move. Despite the promotion, Gaudreau figures to remain a fringe roster player and is unlikely to crack the lineup barring a tough run of injuries for the Penguins.
More News
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Reverts to AHL•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Demoted to minors•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Reassigned to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Recalled from taxi squad•