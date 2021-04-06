Gaudreau was recalled to the active roster Tuesday.

Considering the Penguins are extremely thin at center with Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and Teddy Blueger (upper body), Gaudreau's demotion to the taxi squad was always going to be temporary. The 27-year-old Quebec native has registered four points in nine contests this year and should slot into a third-line role versus the Rangers on Tuesday.