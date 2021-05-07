Gaudreau provided three assists and went plus-4 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Jeff Carter posted a four-goal performance Thursday, and Gaudreau assisted on two of those tallies, as well as one by Jared McCann. That trio of forwards combined for five goals and 10 points in the win. Gaudreau had never produced a three-point outing prior to Thursday. He now has nine points, 20 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 18 contests.