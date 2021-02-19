Gaudreau was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Having spent the year on the taxi squad, Gaudreau has yet to get into a game so this move to the minors should provide him with the opportunity to get onto the ice. The 27-year-old center figures to be brought back to the taxi squad at some point and he'll provide emergency depth for much of the season, but several injuries would likely need to pop up in order for him join the big club's lineup.