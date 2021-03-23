Gaudreau was reassigned to the taxi squad Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Gaudreau has been in the lineup for the last three games but has yet to score his first point of the season. The 27-year-old should continue suiting up with Pittsburgh while the team deals with a handful of injuries.
