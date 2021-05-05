Gaudreau notched an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Gaudreau had a secondary helper on Marcus Pettersson's opening tally in the first period. The 28-year-old Gaudreau has mainly worked in a bottom-six role when he's in the lineup. He's managed a career-high six points with 20 shots on net and a plus-5 rating in 17 contests.