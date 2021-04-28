Gaudreau (lower body) has been cleared for contact and will join Pittsburgh's four-game road trip, Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Gaudreau skated in a fourth-line role Wednesday and could be in the lineup against Washington on Thursday, though the eventual return of Evgeni Malkin (lower body) would likely force Gaudreau out of the lineup or perhaps moving to the wing.
