Gaudreau was promoted to the taxi squad Thursday.

Gaudreau's last appearance in an NHL game came during the 2018-19 campaign when he was with the Predators. That season, the 27-year-old natural center recorded three goals and one assist in 55 contests. At this point, it would likely take another injury for the Pens to move Gaudreau up to the main roster, especially with the emergence of Drew O'Connor.