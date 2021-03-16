Gaudreau was promoted to the active roster Tuesday.
Gaudreau will add depth at forward ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Bruins. The 27-year-old has yet to make his Penguins debut, and he hasn't suited up in an NHL game since the 2018-19 season. However, Gaudreau has provided four points over six AHL contests this year.
More News
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Added to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Reverts to AHL•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Promoted to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Demoted to minors•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Reassigned to taxi squad•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Shuffles to taxi squad•