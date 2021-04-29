Gaudreau (lower body) was a full participant at Thursday's game-day skate and is considered a game-time call against Washington. When asked about Pittsburgh's injured forwards, coach Mike Sullivan told reporters, "Tonight's lineups will be a game-time decision. They're all making progress on the ice. Obviously that's encouraging," per Pens Inside Scoop.

Even if healthy, Gaudreau's status Thursday could be dependant on whether Evgeni Malkin (lower body) is given the green light, which would push Gaudreau further down the center depth chart, though he could be moved to the wing. In 13 games for the Pens this year, the 27-year-old Quebec native garnered one goal on 17 shots and three assists while averaging 13:40 of ice time and should probably be considered a mid-range fantasy option at best.