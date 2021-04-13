Gaudreau (lower body) is considered week-to-week according to coach Mike Sullivan who told reporters, "Freddy Gaudreau is week-to-week with a lower-body injury."

While it's certainly a blow for the Penguins who find themselves dealing with yet another injured forward, Gaudreau was likely going to get bounced from the third-line center role anyway after the team acquired veteran Jeff Carter at the deadline. Elevated to the active roster thanks to injuries in the first place, the 27-year-old Quebec native garnered four points in 13 appearances for the Pens while averaging 13:40 of ice time. Depending on how long Gaudreau is out, this could spell the end of his run of NHL games this year, especially once Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and Kasperei Kapanen (lower body) are cleared to return.