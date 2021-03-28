Gaudreau scored a goal on his only shot and had a pair of hits Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Islanders.

Gaudreau picked up his first goal as a Penguin when he opened the scoring 5:48 into the game, going top shelf on Ilya Sorokin to finish off a 2-on-1. The goal gave the 27-year-old Gaudreau, who spent his first three NHL seasons with Nashville, a three-game point streak.