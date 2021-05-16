Gaudreau scored a goal on four shots and had one hit Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 1.

Gaudreau retrieved his own rebound in the slot and got the second chance to go from inside right circle, tying the game at 1-1 midway through the opening period. The 28-year-old Gaudreau has now found the scoresheet in four straight games (one goal, five assists), including the end of the regular season, and has settled in nicely as Pittsburgh's third-line center. He had 10 points with a plus-10 rating in 19 regular-season tilts in his first year as a Penguin.