Gaudreau was promoted from the taxi squad Thursday.
With Jared McCann (lower body) heading to the injured reserve list, Gaudreau will join the active roster as some added insurance. He spent all of last season with AHL Milwaukee and he likely won't find a spot in the NHL lineup with Pittsburgh any time soon.
