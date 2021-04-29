Gaudreau (lower body) is officially in the lineup for Thursday's game against Washington.
Gaudreau will return to the lineup after an eight-game absence with the lower-body issue. The 27-year-old has been decent when called upon this season, producing four points across 13 games. Gaudreau will re-enter the lineup centering the fourth line for Thursday's game.
