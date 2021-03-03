Gaudreau was assigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.
Gaudreau was recalled Tuesday and was promptly sent back down Wednesday. The 27-year-old has posted three points and two PIM across four AHL games this year.
