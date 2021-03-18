Gaudreau was promoted to the active roster Thursday.

Gaudreau has yet to make his season debut. With Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and Teddy Blueger (upper body) out of the lineup, Gaudreau should make his first appearance of the year Thursday. The 27-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2018-19 campaign when he scored three goals and added an assist across 55 contests.