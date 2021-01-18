Gaudreau was demoted from the taxi squad to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The 27-year-old winger spent all of last season with AHL Milwaukee, scoring 28 points in 42 games. Gaudreau will likely spent most of the 2020-21 campaign bouncing between the AHL and taxi squad as a depth forward.