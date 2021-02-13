Gaudreau was sent back to the taxi squad Friday, according to CBS Sports.
Gaudreau briefly joined Pittsburgh's active roster but hasn't gotten into the lineup for a game this season. The 27-year-old spent all of last season at the AHL level and should continue serving as an extra body on the taxi squad.
