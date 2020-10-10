Gaudreau inked a one-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Gaudreau played in 55 games for Nashville last season in which he registered three goals, one assist and 43 shots while averaging 9:01 of ice time. While the 25-year-old center will likely get a chance to secure a spot on the 23-man during training camp, he would have to make a significant impression with team brass to unseat the likes of Zach Aston-Reese or Sam Lafferty.