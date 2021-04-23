Gaudreau (lower body) joined Friday's practice in a non-contact jersey, per Pens Inside Scoop.
Gaudreau was previously labeled week-to-week and appears to be trending in the right direction. Even once cleared to play, Gaudreau could struggle to break into the lineup following the addition of Jeff Carter at the deadline. If Gaudreau does play, it likely will be in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Labeled week-to-week•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Suffers injury Sunday•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Back on active roster•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Bumps down a rank•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Nabs first goal of 2020-21•
-
Penguins' Frederick Gaudreau: Scores first goal of season•