Gaudreau left Sunday's game against New Jersey with a lower-body injury.
Gaudreau was on the ice for 10:36 before exiting Sunday's contest. Head coach Mike Sullivan said that he'd be evaluated once the team got back to Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old will be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's game against the Flyers.
