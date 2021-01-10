Gaudreau was waived by the Penguins on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Gaudreau played exclusively in minors last season, logging 42 games with AHL Milwaukee and accruing 28 points. The 27-year-old is on track for a similar fate this season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.
