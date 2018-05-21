Penguins' Frederik Tiffels: Pots two goals at Worlds
Tiffels snagged a pair of goals playing for Germany at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.
Tiffels is heading into the final year of his entry-level contract after spending the bulk of the 2017-18 campaign with ECHL Wheeling. Selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, the Western Michigan University product notched 16 goals and 17 assists in 44 contests for the Nailers. Looking ahead to 2018-19, the German will likely move up a level and play for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton -- with an appearance in the NHL a long shot.
