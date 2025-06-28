D'Aigle was the 84th overall pick by Pittsburgh in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Goalies have been flying off the board in this draft, with D'Aigle being the latest example. Ranked as the No. 11 North American goaltender according to NHL Central Scouting, D'Aigle was a workhorse for QMJHL Victoriaville this past season, appearing in 55 games and going 16-33-2 with a 4.52 GAA and .883 save percentage. The Tigers had the worst record in the league and gave up 149 more goals than they scored, so D'Aigle's numbers were always going to be ugly. Clearly the Penguins see something they like in the 6-foot-4 netminder.