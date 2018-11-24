Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Bussed back to Pittsburgh
Wilson was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.
The Penguins aren't confident that Patric Hornqvist (undisclosed) will be fit to play in Saturday's home game against the Blue Jackets, hence their decision to promote Wilson from the minors. The 27-year-old hasn't recorded a single point over 38 NHL contests between the Panthers and Penguins, so he's clearly someone to avoid in all fantasy leagues.
