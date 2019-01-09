Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Called up from minors

Wilson was promoted from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

With news that Zach Aston-Reese (undisclosed) is facing a potentially length absence, the Penguins added Wilson to the 23-man roster to give themselves some extra forward depth. Who slots into the open fourth-line role will come down to Wilson or Derek Grant.

