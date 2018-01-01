Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Demoted to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wilson was sent down to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Wilson spend just a couple days with the big club before being sent back down. He didn't play in the three games that he spent with Pittsburgh.

