Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Expected to play Wednesday
Wilson is slated to remain in the lineup for the Penguins against the Capitals on Wednesday after clearing waivers, per Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com.
Wilson's placement on waivers gives Pittsburgh the necessary roster flexibility to activated Dominik Simon (lower body) from injured reserve, but it appears that won't be needed ahead of Wednesday's tilt. The news doesn't bode well for Wilson's long-term outlook this season, as he figures to be shipped back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton if the Pens' forwards can all get healthy.
