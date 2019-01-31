Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Garners helper
Wilson snagged an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Lightning.
Wilson has two points in his previous four contests, despite logging a mere 8:07 of ice time per game. The winger isn't expected to offer much offensively slotted into a fourth-line role and could find himself on the outside looking in once Derick Brassard (upper body) and Zach Aston-Reese (undisclosed) are both back in the lineup.
More News
-
Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Called up from minors•
-
Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Shipped down to minors•
-
Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Lands on waivers•
-
Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Bussed back to Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Reassigned to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...