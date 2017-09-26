Penguins' Garrett Wilson: Gets placed on waivers

Wilson was placed on waivers by the Penguins on Tuesday, James Mirtle of The Athleticreports.

Wilson spent all of 2016-17 in the AHL, where he notched 11 goals and 20 assists in 59 outings for the Baby Pens. The winger will start the upcoming season with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once again, but he could earn the occasional call-up this year.